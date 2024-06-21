Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Cardlytics Stock Down 1.2 %

CDLX opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,435 shares of company stock valued at $828,269. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

