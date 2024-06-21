Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.38

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.38 and traded as low as $73.71. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

