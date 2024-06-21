Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 154,702 shares.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.50 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

See Also

