Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CNTA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

