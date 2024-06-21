Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.