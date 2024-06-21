Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.