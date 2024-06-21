Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3,200.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3,730.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,214.49 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,768.64 and a 1-year high of $3,463.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,741.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,043.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.