Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

TSE:CGX opened at C$7.12 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

