Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,715.39

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,715.39 ($47.21) and traded as high as GBX 4,190 ($53.24). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,155 ($52.80), with a volume of 68,636 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CKN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.96) to GBX 4,500 ($57.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.84) to GBX 4,320 ($54.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.90) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,529.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,051.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,722.01.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.78), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($972,045.43). Also, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.83), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($237,763.66). 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

