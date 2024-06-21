Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COGT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.36 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,580 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 82,968 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

