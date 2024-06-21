Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,623 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

CTSH stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.14. 4,226,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

