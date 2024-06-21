Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,199,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

