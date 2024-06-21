Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.68

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.68 and traded as high as $42.79. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 46,342 shares.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

