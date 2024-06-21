Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.72. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 111,506 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2808 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 792,276 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 859,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 225,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 274.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 193,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,706 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

