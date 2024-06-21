Compass Financial Group INC SD Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. 1,059,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

