Compass Financial Group INC SD Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 183,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 582,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

