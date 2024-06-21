Compass Financial Group INC SD Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 178,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

