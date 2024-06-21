Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

VCIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. 4,327,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

