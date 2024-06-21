Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,817. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

