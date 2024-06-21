Contrasting QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -15.59% -38.56% -25.61% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $580.62 million 1.52 -$68.87 million ($1.56) -10.24 Eqonex $5.30 million N/A -$75.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares QuinStreet and Eqonex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuinStreet and Eqonex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Eqonex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

