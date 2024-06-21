CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.73% from the company’s current price.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $243.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.73.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102,851 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

