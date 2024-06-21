Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.54 million.

Corpay Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:CPAY opened at $262.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.