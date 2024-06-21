Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.54 million.
Corpay Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE:CPAY opened at $262.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
