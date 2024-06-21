Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Corteva by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

