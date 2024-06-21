Cosmos Price Tops $6.80 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00010501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $122.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00042257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

