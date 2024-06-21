Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.