Cox Capital Mgt LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 90.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.96. 698,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.40 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.