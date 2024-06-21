Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,264,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,607 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.30. 861,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,356. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

