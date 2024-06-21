Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.25. The company has a market capitalization of $419.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

