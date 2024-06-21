Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.83. 359,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

