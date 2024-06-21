Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,625 shares of company stock valued at $243,772. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $9.34 on Friday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $460.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

