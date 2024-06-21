Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.100-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CW opened at $276.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $286.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.