CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Purchases $546,858.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

CVB Financial stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

