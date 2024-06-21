Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $76.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.41.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,234. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 472,595 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,174,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

