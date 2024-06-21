CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTMX. Piper Sandler raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.