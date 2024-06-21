Czech National Bank Acquires 153 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.25. 553,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,898 shares of company stock worth $27,046,967. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

