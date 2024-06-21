Czech National Bank Acquires 7,249 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,032,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 103,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,967,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 75,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. 466,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.