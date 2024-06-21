Czech National Bank Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,837 shares of company stock worth $8,490,675 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

