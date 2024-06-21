Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 364.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,627. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

