Czech National Bank Buys 255 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 721,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

