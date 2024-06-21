Czech National Bank Buys 359 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 874,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,997. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

