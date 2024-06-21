Czech National Bank Buys 713 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,869. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

