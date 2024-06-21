Czech National Bank Buys 75 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $761.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $755.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

