Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $57,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 129.4% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 11,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $863.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $519.34 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The company has a market cap of $382.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $785.79 and its 200 day moving average is $729.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

