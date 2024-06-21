Czech National Bank Has $11.73 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,086.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,433. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,019.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,029.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

