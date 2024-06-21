Czech National Bank Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 161.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.95. 521,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,468. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $345.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,648,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,950 shares of company stock valued at $78,433,340 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

