Czech National Bank Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMG opened at $3,215.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,741.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,768.64 and a 12 month high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

