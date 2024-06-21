Czech National Bank Has $187.99 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.4% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $187,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 322.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $251,728,000 after buying an additional 56,992 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $105,397,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,781,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,566,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total transaction of $39,241,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,071 shares of company stock valued at $192,834,857. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

