Czech National Bank Has $21.17 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 66,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Prologis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $109.13. 4,760,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

View Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.