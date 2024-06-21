Czech National Bank Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,861,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.41. The stock had a trading volume of 300,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

