Czech National Bank Purchases 1,393 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Czech National Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,822,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 184,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,285.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $11.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,683,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.34. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.