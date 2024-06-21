Czech National Bank Purchases 256 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 609,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 120,045 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.89. 1,315,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.